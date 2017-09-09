Gurugram school murder live updates: Angry protesters gherao Ryan International School

Gurugram school murder: People protesting outside Ryan International School. (Express Photo) Gurugram school murder: People protesting outside Ryan International School. (Express Photo)

After the murder of Class 2 student of Ryan International School by the school’s bus conductor in Bhondsi on Friday, people started protesting outside the school on Saturday. The seven-year-old boy’s throat was slit by the bus conductor after an alleged attempt to sexually assault him inside the school’s bathroom. The victim, Pradyuman, is the son of Vinod Chand Thakur, a private firm employee.

The killing triggered protests by parents of other students on Friday, who destroyed tables and glass panes inside the school’s premises, before Gurgaon police announced the arrest of the conductor, Ashok, who hails from Ghamroj village in Haryana.

Here are the live updates:

10.50 am – According to investigators, when the school’s gardener found Pradyuman’s body and raised an alarm, Ashok, the bus conductor, rushed forward and started crying for help, too. “He tried to hold the boy’s body and cried for help. He created a lot of drama to distract police,” said sources.

Gurugram school murder: Ashok, the bus conductor who killed Pradyuman. (Source – Twitter/@ANI) Gurugram school murder: Ashok, the bus conductor who killed Pradyuman. (Source – Twitter/@ANI)

10.45 am – Jyoti, the mother of the seven-year-old boy, held the school responsible for not ensuring safety of the students. “The school could not even ensure basic safety for my son, how will then parents send children to school?” she said.

10.40 am – Jyoti, the mother of the victim, said her son did not even know the bus conductor. “My son did not even know the bus conductor as he never traveled in bus, we used to drop him and pick him,” she told news agency ANI.

Gurugram school murder: Jyoti, the mother of the victim. (Source – Twitter/@ANI) Gurugram school murder: Jyoti, the mother of the victim. (Source – Twitter/@ANI)

10.30 am – According to police, the accused allegedly smuggled the knife into the school in his pocket. Simardeep Singh, DCP, said, “He was taking it for sharpening but when the child screamed for help, he used it to slit his neck. The kitchen knife used in the crime was found lying next to his body.”

10.20 am – Yesterday the father, Vinod Thakur, demanded that the school principal be named in the FIR. Thakur said, “We hold not only the killer but also those who let him inside the gate with a knife responsible for the killing of my son.”

Read: Seven-year-old killed in Gurgaon school, throat slit with knife, bus staff held

10.10 am – The bus conductor, Ashok, was relieving himself in the bathroom after the school assembly, when Pradyuman entered. According to the police, Ashok allegedly tried to sexually assault the boy. But with the boy fighting back, the accused slit his throat with a kitchen knife and walked out after washing his hands. He confessed to the crime after the police arrested him yesterday.

10.00 am – Father of the Class 2 student who was murdered, Vinod Chand Thakur, reached the Police Commissioner’s office with a lawyer to demand action against the management of Ryan International School. Thakur is a quality control manager at Orient Craft, a private firm.

Gurugram school murder: Father of the victim, Vinod, at the Police Commissioner’s office. (Source – Twitter/@ANI) Gurugram school murder: Father of the victim, Vinod, at the Police Commissioner’s office. (Source – Twitter/@ANI)

9.50 am – People have gathered outside Ryan International School in Bhondsi and are protesting against the killing of the seven-year-old Pradyuman. Police is also present and is trying to control the protesters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd