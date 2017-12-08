Ryan murder case: Juvenile board reserves verdict on CBI application for fingerprints of accused for Dec 13

Ryan International School in Gurugram. (File photo) Ryan International School in Gurugram. (File photo)

The Juvenile Justice Board on Friday reserved its verdict till December 13 pertaining to the juvenile accused in the Ryan International School murder case. It was hearing the case regarding the CBI application for fingerprints of the 16-year-old accused and victim Pradyuman’s father’s plea that he be tried as an adult.

The Class XI student, who is accused of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) again on Wednesday, and remanded to another 14 days in judicial custody. He will be lodged in an observation home in Faridabad during this period and produced before the board on December 20. Also Read: Ryan murder: Accused juvenile produced before JJB

Sushil Tekriwal, counsel of Barun Thakur, Pradyuman’s father, had said on Wednesday: “The sociological and psychological report of the student has been submitted to the board in a sealed cover. It will be taken into consideration and all three pending applications, including regarding his trial as an adult, will be heard in totality on Friday.”

The teenager had been apprehended two months after Pradyuman was killed in a ground floor bathroom of Ryan International School, Bhondsi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will pronounce on December 11 its order on a plea seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to three trustees of the Ryan International Group, which runs the Gurgaon school where Pradyuman was murdered.

