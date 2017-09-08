Gurugram student death: If children are murdered in schools, how can we leave them for 8 hours? asks boy’s father

Gurugram school death: Varun Thakur, father of the victim, asked the police why no action had been taken till now. (Source: ANI) Gurugram school death: Varun Thakur, father of the victim, asked the police why no action had been taken till now. (Source: ANI)

The father of 7-year-old Ryan International School student Pradhuman Thakur, who was found dead today on the campus, said it’s a clear case of murder. In a statement to ANI, Varun Thakur, father of the victim, said: “If children are murdered in schools, then on what belief can we leave them for 8 hours? It is a clear case of murder, don’t know what happened but I am sure its murder.”

As per police, class 2 student of Ryan International School Pradhuman Thakur (7) was found dead earlier today with his throat slit. The boy’s father, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the school administration of negligence. Varun said the school administration did not inform him about his son’s death initially. In a statement to PTI, the grieving father said: “They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time,” he said. “I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.m. He was happy.” Also Read: Body of class 2 student found inside toilet of Gurgaon school

Varun Thakur also questioned the police why no action has been taken in the case till now. “Why has no action been taken till now? My 7-yr-old son has been killed,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. Also Read: Protesters vandalise school property; Top developments

Some students found Pradhuman Thakur lying in a pool of blood in a toilet in the school building around 8:30 am.

PRO Gurgaon Police Ravinder Kumar said: “The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors.”

A police team, comprising of forensic experts, is now probing the case and has already collected blood sample and finger prints from the crime scene. A knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot. “We are investigating the case from all angles … of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises,” the investigating officer said.

K Krishan from National Commission for protection of Child Rights told ANI: “Taking it seriously. Team already in school to find what happened and ensure it never recurs.

Neerja Batra. Neerja Batra.

Neerja Batra, caretaker, Ryan International School, told ANI: “Don’t know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the child, rushed him to hospital.”

Meanwhile, parents sat in protest at the police commissioner’s office demanding action. Protesters also vandalised school property following the boy’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd