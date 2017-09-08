Gurugram student death: Protesters vandalise school property; Top developments

Ryan International School death: Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police Ravinder Kumar said the students alerted the teachers and the school management informed the police after the incident, who then rushed the boy to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead. Ryan International School death: Public Relations Officer of Gurugram Police Ravinder Kumar said the students alerted the teachers and the school management informed the police after the incident, who then rushed the boy to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead.

Protesters vandalised Ryan International School property in Sohna area on Friday after a class 2 student was found dead on campus with his throat slit. As per police, some students found 7-year-old Pradhuman Thakur lying in a pool of blood inside a toilet in the school building at around 8:30 am.

Public Relations Officer of Gurgaon Police Ravinder Kumar said the students alerted the teachers and the school management informed the police after the incident, who then rushed the boy to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead.

Ryan International School death: Here are the top developments-

1. Neerja Batra, caretaker, Ryan International School, told ANI: “Don’t know what exactly happened. As soon as we came to know about the child, rushed him to hospital.”

2. Protesters vandalised school property after Thakur was found lying in a pool of blood and with injury marks.

3. A police team comprising of forensic experts is probing the case and has already collected blood sample and finger prints from the scene.

4. Police said a knife with blood stains was also recovered from the spot. “We are investigating the case from all angles … of homicide, enmity and others. The police team is examining the CCTV footage from over 30 cameras installed on the school premises,” the officer said.

5. Gurgaon Police also questioned classmates of Thakur and staff members.

6. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for postmortem.

7. Varun Thakur, the boy’s father, who works as a quality manager with Orient Craft in Gurgaon, accused the Ryan International School administration of negligence.

8. The father of the boy said the school administration did not inform him about his son’s death initially. In a statement to PTI, the father said: “They told me his health deteriorated suddenly. They did not take care of my son. He could have been saved if he had been taken to hospital in time,” he said. “I dropped him today at around 7:30 a.m. He was happy.”

9. Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management. Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.

