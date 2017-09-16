Ryan International School murder case: Postmortem report cites shock, hemorrhage as cause of death

Ryan International School child murder: CBSE has decided to issue a showcause notice to the school. Ryan International School child murder: CBSE has decided to issue a showcause notice to the school.

A day after report from a two-member fact-finding committee set up by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) flagged several violations of safety guidelines by Bhondsi branch of Ryan International School, the education board has decided to serve a showcause notice to the school. In the notice, the board is seeking an explanation on why the affiliation of school should not be revoked. Sources told The Indian Express today that the notice will be issued to the school authorities by Saturday evening.

CBSE’s affiliation bye-laws state that a school cannot extend the deadline for responding to a disaffiliation notice by more than a month. On Friday, Indian Express first reported that the board panel found that the bus drivers and conductors were using the same toilets that were meant for the students. It further found out that there was a breach in the school boundary wall, which was covered in barb wires, and poses a threat to safety of children, as it allows anyone to enter the school premises.

Here are the top developments of the day:

* CBSE has decided to issue a showcause notice to Ryan International School Bhondsi branch, asking the school authorities on why the affiliation should not be revoked. The notice is expected to be delivered to school authorities by Saturday evening.

* Gurugram District Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Saturday said that the school is expected to open from Monday. Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “Hope to reopen school from Monday & takeover management of Ryan International (Bhondsi).”

* Gurugram DC further said that a meeting will be conducted to direct schools to follow CBSE safety guidelines. “Meeting of schools to take place on following safety guidelines. The schools will be directed to ensure no such incidents repeat,” he said.

* As per ANI, the post-mortem report of the 7-year-old child, who was found murdered inside the school bathroom, indicated shock and hemorrhage as the cause of death. The autopsy report further added that the external injury caused by single-edged sharp weapon and sharp weapon and its consequences were enough to cause death in normal case of nature.

