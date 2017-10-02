Ryan Bhondsi’s acting principal transferred to Sector 40 branch

Gurugram: Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. PTI Photo

(PTI9_8_2017_000067B) Gurugram: Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday. PTI Photo(PTI9_8_2017_000067B)

Almost a month after a class II student was killed at the Ryan International School, Bhondsi, under her watch, acting principal of the institution, Neerja Batra, has now been transferred to the Sector 40 branch of the school in Gurgaon. “We have decided to send her back to the Sector 40 branch, from where she had originally been deputed to the Bhondsi branch of the school. The decision has been made after discussions with all stakeholders involved.” Said Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, who has taken over the management of the school for three months.

“Preliminary investigations have not held her directly responsible for the murder since she sent communication to the management about deficiencies at the school. It is now the Ryan management’s prerogative to decide where in the school she will be deputed.” Said Singh. Batra had been suspended following the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman in a bathroom in the school on the morning of September 8. She was the acting principal of the school at the time, having taken over after the previous office bearer resigned in April.

A bus conductor had been arrested for the crime the same evening, with police claiming he had confessed to having slit the child’s throat after his attempts to sexually assault him were met with loud objections. The case has since been transferred to the CBI, and two members of the school management – the regional head and the Human Resources (HR) head – have also been arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd