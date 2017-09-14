Ryan International murder case: Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of founders Augustine, Grace and Ryan Pinto

Mumbai: Ambedkar Students Association members protest outside the Bombay High Court to condemn the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyumna, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI9_13_2017_000142B) Mumbai: Ambedkar Students Association members protest outside the Bombay High Court to condemn the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyumna, in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Shashank Parade (PTI9_13_2017_000142B)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the founders of Ryan International Group of Institutions, Augustine Pinto, Grace Pinto and Ryan Pinto. On Wednesday, the Pintos had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur last week. The court order comes a day after the father of Pradyuman Thakur, who was killed on the Ryan International School premises in Gurugram on September 8, had filed an intervention application opposing the Pintos’ anticipatory bail pleas.

The court has also asked the Pintos to submit their passports to the Mumbai Police Commissioner by 9 pm on Thursday. It said the Pintos will be given interim protection from arrest till Friday only if they submit their passports within the stipulated time.

“If the top management of the school can share in the plunder and prosperity, why should they be susceptical (sic) in subjecting themselves to the clutches of law and the rule of law and to the vicarious liability when because of their negligence and ignorance, the incidents like that of Pradyuman take place within the walls of a school,” seven-year-old Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur has contended. The court has now directed Thakur to serve a copy of the application to the Pintos through their counsel, Niteen Pradhan.

Justice A S Gadkari told Thakur’s lawyer Sushil Tekriwal: “Until and unless you (Thakur) provide a copy of the application to the applicants (Pintos), how do you expect them to respond? I will hear the pleas tomorrow. Interim relief to continue till then.”

A student of class II, Pradyuman Thakur, was found with his throat slit in the toilet of the Ryan International School premises in Gurugram on September 8.

Ashok, a bus conductor with the school, was arrested in connection with the child’s murder. Police said Ashok had confessed to the crime. The intervention application filed by Thakur claims that the bail is being opposed as this is “a rarest of the rare case where a brutal, diabolical, cold blooded, barbarous, demonic, unpardonable, unprovoked, hellish, cruel homicide has taken place within the campus of Ryan International School located at Bhondsi, Gurugram… for which the applicants are vicariously responsible, liable, accountable, answerable for the culpability and guilt for which the bail application should be dismissed.”

