Ryan International owners granted interim protection from arrest

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: September 28, 2017 3:47 pm
The owners of Ryan International Group of Institutions were granted an interim protection from arrest by the Punjab and Haryana High Court till October 7 on Thursday. The case was adjourned after the CBI sought time to submit its response in the case.

The group’s founding chairman Augustine Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto and their son Ryan Pinto had moved the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the murder case of a Class II student in the Gurgaon school. The body of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found with throat slit inside a washroom of  Ryan International school on September 8 and the murder was earlier being investigated by Haryana police.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Friday had taken over the murder case after Centre had issued a notification for it following Haryana government’s request.

