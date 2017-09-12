Ryan International founders get interim protection from arrest

Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram. (file photo) Police team arrive to investigate after the murder of a 2nd grade student of Ryan International School in Gurugram. (file photo)

In a temporary relief for Ryan International Group of Institutions’ founders Augustine Pinto and Grace Pinto, the Bombay High Court gave them interim protection from arrest till Wednesday in connection with the murder of a class II student at the Ryan International School in Gurugram last week.

On Tuesday, the group’s CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents moved the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. In their bail plea, they stated the management cannot be held responsible as they were victims “unfortunate circumstances”.

“The death has caused deep pain and grief not only to the parents and family of the seven-year-old child but also to the trustees, its entire staff, students and management,” the applications said.

“Despite all necessary steps for security and well being of the students as required by law and prudence, if such an unfortunate incident occurs then the institution cannot be held culpable as it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances,” they said in the bail pleas.

