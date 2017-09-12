Ryan International founders get interim protection from arrest

In a temporary relief for Ryan International Group of Institutions’ founders Augustine Pinto and Grace Pinto, the Bombay High Court gave them interim protection from arrest till Wednesday in connection with the murder of a class II student at the Ryan International School in Gurugram last week.
On Tuesday, the group’s CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents moved the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. In their bail plea, they stated the management cannot be held responsible as they were victims “unfortunate circumstances”.
“The death has caused deep pain and grief not only to the parents and family of the seven-year-old child but also to the trustees, its entire staff, students and management,” the applications said.
“Despite all necessary steps for security and well being of the students as required by law and prudence, if such an unfortunate incident occurs then the institution cannot be held culpable as it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances,” they said in the bail pleas.
- Sep 12, 2017 at 12:12 pmrich and politically well connected people always get away from arrests.....simply dont understand as to why their application is treated on priority by courts and heard next day itself...whereas a common man has to wait for 10 yrs before his application comes up for hearing.......feel extremely sorry and depressed for the parents.......what they are going thru now after losing their 7 yrs old kid.........may GOD give them ample strength to cope with this tragedy..............Long live Praduymn.........we could not do anything for you....Reply