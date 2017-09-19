Ryan International case: Punjab and Haryana HC judge recuses himself from hearing bail plea of trustees

Ryan International School. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar Ryan International School. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice A B Chaudhari, recused himself from hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of Ryan International School trustees on Tuesday. This came three days after Founding Chairman of Ryan International Group of Institutions, Augustine Pinto, along with managing director Grace Pinto and group CEO Ryan Pinto approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the murder case of a seven-year old student in the school.

The school trustees, in their plea, said that it is “unimaginable” that they could be involved in the alleged crime and be charged with the offences mentioned in the FIR. “The petitioner apprehends that the probe agencies may, under pressure from the wrath of public opinion, fail to fully appreciate the legal position. Notwithstanding the diabolical nature of the crime… the ends of justice call for an objective evaluation of the circumstances,” the plea, which was filed through senior advocate R S Cheema and advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema, said.

The trustees further added that the murder appeared to be committed without any premediation for which school cannot be held liable. “(The murder) has been seemingly committed by an individual with no premeditation… which could not have been predicted despite necessary precautions and security measures taken by the school,” the plea said. The trustees further added that they belong to respected families and will not flee away from justice.

A 7-year old boy, studying in class II of Ryan International School branch in Bhondsi, Pradyuman Thakur, was found dead, with his throat slit inside the school washroom on September 8. Police had registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 25 of the Arms Act. Later, sections 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and 12 of the POSCO Act were added.

