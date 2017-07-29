Rusted grenade found during gurdwara’s pond clean-up work

The grenade that was found in the pond. The grenade that was found in the pond.

A rusted grenade was found from the sarovar (pond) of historical Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda during a clean-up exercise that began a few days back. Gurdwara is located at the back of Takht Damdama Sahib. The sarovar, which is full of silt up to 3-feet high, is being cleaned after more than 50 years, local police said.

Talwandi Sabo DSP Barinder Singh said, “Two days back, a rusted grenade was found from the sarovar. We have taken it in our custody. It seems it is from the 80s when terrorism was at its peak in Punjab.”

Takht Damdama Sahib was established in 1923. It has a sarovar, a Gurdwara, dormitories and a assembly hall. Baba Kaka Singh of Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara said locals were giving voluntary service as part of their clean-up exercise, which could take another week to complete.

