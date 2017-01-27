Russian envoy Alexander Kadakin, a ‘great friend’ of India, dies in Delhi

Alexander Kadakin. (1949-2017) Alexander Kadakin. (1949-2017)

Russian Ambassador Alexander Kadakin, a Hindi-speaking career diplomat who was considered a “great friend” of India, died at a hospital here on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 67. Serving as the Ambassador here since 2009, Kadakin was credited with playing a significant role in promotion of relations between India and Russia. This was his second stint as Ambassador, after his earlier posting in 1999-2004.

“With deep regret and profound sorrow, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of India informs that Alexander Kadakin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of India, passed away on January 26 in one of New Delhi’s central hospitals after a brief illness,” said a statement issued by the Russian Embassy here. “…the entire diplomatic career of Alexander Kadakin was closely associated with promoting Russian-Indian relations,” it said, adding that he held the position of the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in New Delhi since November 2009.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Deeply saddened at the passing away of Ambassador Alexander Kadakin. He was an admirable diplomat, a great friend of India & a fluent Hindi speaker who tirelessly contributed to stronger India-Russia ties.” The Ministry of External Affairs said India had lost a valued friend. “In Amb Kadakin, we lost a valued friend who nurtured #IndiaRussia relationship for many decades as distinguished Russian diplomat,” tweeted MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi described the death as a “personal loss”. “His large-hearted personality, his deep love for India and his ability to strike up a real rapport with a wide cross-section of Indians won him countless friends in our country, even as his superb diplomatic skills won him admiration across the political spectrum. He embodied all the warmth, generosity and steadfastness of the Russian soil,” she said in a letter to Anatoly V Kargapolov, deputy chief of mission at the Russian Embassy.

“For me and my family, Kadakin’s death is a personal loss. Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi held him in high esteem and valued his friendship,” she said, adding that India was a “second homeland” for Kadakin. Kadakin was born in Chisinau in then USSR on July 22,1949. He graduated with honours from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972 and began his diplomatic career as a third secretary at the Russian Embassy in India the same year.