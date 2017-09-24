Russian citizen sent to judicial custody in murder case

Only in Express
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Sayakhov Ruslan, who was arrested from Chanakyapuri in South Delhi earlier this month, to jail till September 27.

A Russian fugitive, accused of committing murder in his homeland, has been sent to judicial custody for four days by a special Delhi court, dealing with the extradition proceedings initiated by the Centre.

Advocate N K Matta, appearing for the Ministry of External Affairs, told the court that Ruslan was wanted in Russia to face trial in a murder case and may face maximum penalty of a 15-year jail term there. He also said that a formal request for extradition of Ruslan was awaited from the Russian authorities.

The arrest was made on the basis of a red corner notice as part of an extradition treaty between India and Russia.

