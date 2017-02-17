Russia-China-Pak Trilateral Meet: India calls for end to state sponsorship of terror in Afghanistan

Vikas Swarup emphasised that ending violence and terrorism is fundamental to security and creating an environment for peace and for an Afghan-led and owned reconciliation. Vikas Swarup emphasised that ending violence and terrorism is fundamental to security and creating an environment for peace and for an Afghan-led and owned reconciliation.

India has underlined the need for stopping state sponsorship of terror and denying safe havens to terrorists to end the menace of terrorism in Afghanistan. “We stressed that it is essential to end all forms of terrorism and extremism that beset Afghanistan and our region, and to ensure denial of territory or any other support, safe havens or sanctuaries to any terrorist group or individual in countries of our region,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesman told reporters at a briefing on a meeting of Indian, Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Afghan and Pakistani representatives on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday. The Indian stance seemed an obvious reference to Pakistan.

Watch what else is making news

Swarup emphasised that ending violence and terrorism is fundamental to security and creating an environment for peace and for an Afghan-led and owned reconciliation. He said that India underlined that it was for Afghanistan to decide whom to engage in talks with and these efforts can only be facilitated by friends and well-wishers of Afghanistan.

“India expressed the hope that the initiative for these consultations, which mark a new beginning, would help promote regional cooperation for stabilising the situation in Afghanistan, protecting its unity and integrity and pursuing peace and reconciliation,’’ Swarup said. “We pointed out that regional efforts to promote security, peace and development in Afghanistan can benefit from wider international collaboration and cooperation,” he added.

He said that the meeting brought together countries, which have stakes in peace and security in Afghanistan, to exchange views on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. The conference was held as part of Russia-China-Pakistan trilateral. India was invited during the visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to Russia last month. India was not invited for a similar conference two months ago.