Russia: All should work together to counter terrorist networks, says Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told members of the State Duma in Russia on Thursday that “we should all work together to counter terrorist networks and cross-border movement of terrorists”. All stakeholders need to work collectively and decisively to counter the continued and increased threat of terrorism, she said while addressing the Lower House of the Russian legislature.

Mahajan is in Russia as the leader of an Indian parliamentary delegation.

While underlining the fast-paced growth of the Indian economy, she flagged the India-Russia energy-bridge project, International North-South Transport Corridor, as a significant milestone. She referred to the establishment of an Indo-Russian Federation Friendship Group by the Duma and said a similar initiative had been taken in the Indian Parliament.

