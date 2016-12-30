Rural economy affected by demonetisation: West Bengal Minister

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee ( File photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee ( File photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee today said demonetisation has affected the state’s rural economy thus impacting activities of gram panchayats and people at grass root level. “Due to this decision (demonetisation) by the Centre, the whole economy is being affected because of the shock that our industries and people engaged in agriculture received,” he said addressing the 116th AGM of Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC).

Watch: Kerala: India’s First Transgender School Opens In Ernakulam

Terming the arrest of Trinamool MP Tapas Pal by CBI “politically motivated”, Mukherjee said the chit fund problem in the state was due to lack of banking infrastructure and rural people’s minimal involvement with banks.

Despite various odds, the state is trying to carry out development activities in the rural areas of the state, he said.

BCC president Rakesh Shah offered to collaborate with the state government to evolve new strategies for waste management.