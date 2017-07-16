Rupa Ganguly booked for ‘rape’ comment, taunt on situation in West Bengal

Actor-turned-BJP leader Rupa Ganguly. (Express FILE photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata.) Actor-turned-BJP leader Rupa Ganguly. (Express FILE photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata.)

BJP Rajya Sabha member Rupa Ganguly was booked on Friday night over her comment in New Delhi that “people who are backing Mamata Banerjee should send women from their families to Bengal and see if they can survive for 15 days without getting raped.” Among the charges against her is also IPC Section 354 that deals with outraging the modesty of a woman.

“I dare all the parties, the one who keeps flattering the West Bengal government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Bengal. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me,” she had said. The case was registered at Nimta police station on Friday night. “We have registered an FIR against Rupa Ganguly and legal proceedings are on,” said Dhrubajyoti Dey, DC (Belghoria), Barrackpore Commissionerate.

The statement set off controversial remarks from the government as well. State Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said, “First of all, she should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal. Before accusing anything or anyone, she should reveal this. Then only the truth behind her statement will be known.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has complained over what it claims to be state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh “disrespectful” statements against party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

At a public meeting in West Midnapore district on Friday Ghosh had said, “Darjeeling is burning. Now your (Mamata) house will burn too and you will not be able to control it. If you have so much of courage, touch me once. Time is up for TMC.” Srijan Basu, working president of TMC committee, lodged a complaint with the police demanding Ghosh’s arrest, said sources.

