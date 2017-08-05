This Kanpur shopkeeper is selling a unique gift item this Rakhi: not chocolates, not sweets…but veggies

Tomato Prices are at an all time high across the country owing to the poor supply due to monsoon. (Source: ANI) Tomato Prices are at an all time high across the country owing to the poor supply due to monsoon. (Source: ANI)

When it comes to choosing gifts during Raksha Bandhan for your loved ones, usually it’s chocolates and greeting cards that people prefer. But now, they have an entirely different option to consider.

A shopkeeper in Kanpur has come up with a unique idea for selecting gifts this rakhi. He is selling gift packs containing vegetables, thanks to the massive increase in vegetable prices over the last few weeks. Tomato prices are at an all time high and the government has been facing protests from not only opposition parties but also from vegetable vendors and general buyers.

The prices of basic vegetables have skyrocketed owing to the inconsistent supply of rainfall throughout the country. While tomatoes’ prices are sky rocketing, onions prices too have increased substantially. According to data released by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, tomato prices in metros were ruling at Rs 95/kg in Kolkata, Rs 92/kg in Delhi, Rs 80/kg in Mumbai and Rs 55/kg in Chennai on July 29. Even though the prices are expected to come down in the coming weeks, the Congress recently held a unique protest in Lucknow against the rising tomato prices, by starting a ‘State Bank of Tomato’.

News agency ANI had shared a copy of the ‘bank’s “attractive offers”, which claimed a five times return on tomatoes deposited within six months, among other provisions like ‘lockers for the tomatoes’, ’80 per cent loans on tomatoes’ and ‘attractive interest rates for depositing tomatoes, especially for the poor’. Similar protests were organised by opposition parties in cities including Chandigarh, where Congress leaders had blamed the BJP government of failing to control the ricing prices of tomatoes.

Though, every year during June to September, the rates of tomatoes go up due to off-season, but this year, the crop arrived quite late from Nashik due to heavy rains. Due to the rise in prices, homemakers have been forced to cut its daily usage.

