Run-up to Himachal polls: Shinde rules out change in HPCC, Virbhadra says firm on not contesting

Just hours after AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde arrived at Kangra for his Chamba tour, accompanied by PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu and carrying a brief from Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh once again reiterated he would not contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said if the Congress did not want him to lead the polls, his decision to not contest was final. “In that eventuality, I will sit back at home and relax and allow others to play their role,” he told mediapersons on Friday the sidelines of a function to unveil statue of Maharana Pratap in Kangra district.

During the day, the Chief Minister was barely a few kilometres away from the place where Shinde reached Friday afternoon, but he neither spoke to AICC general secretary nor met him.

Shinde was received at the airport by Sukhu, Transport Minister G S Bali and Congress MP Viplove Thakur. However, none of the ministers loyal to the CM showed up. Asked if Sukhu would be replaced, Shinde ruled out any change in the PCC. Immediately after this, Virbhadra said, “He (Sukhu) must be in primary (class) when I was the PCC president. If the party was willing to utilise my services, I am always ready. Otherwise, there is no second option before me.”

On Friday morning, before flying to Palampur with Governor Acharya Devvrat, who had to address convocation of the Palampur Agriculture university, Virbhadra Singh said, “Whatever I had to say, I have conveyed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. I have full faith in her leadership. My stand is very clear. I cannot go with present set-up of the PCC, which has all nominated people. Why cannot there be elections to party positions as per constitution?”

Virbhadra was summoned to Delhi by Rahul Gandhi after his meeting with PCC president, but the CM could not go, apparently because his chopper developed a snag.

Asked if he would meet Rahul Gandhi, the CM said, “There is no problem in that, but where is the solution to issues I have been raising? My point is that the party should take a firm stand and tell me my role. I have told Sonia ji that I will not show my back and lead the Congress from the front. Congress will repeat its government. I have served the state to the best of my ability and remained a dedicated Congress worker till now. I am not going anywhere. I will keep serving the people even if the party does not find me worth leading the Congress to the poll.”

