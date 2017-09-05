Run The Initiative With Their Own Salary: School teacher couple trains students for government jobs for free

Vinod and Seema Meena in their classroom. Express Vinod and Seema Meena in their classroom. Express

A school teacher couple, inspired by the Super 30 initiative, has been training students from the economically weaker sections (EWS) for competitive examinations for the last six years, in Dausa’s tribal dominated hinterland, barely 55 km from the state capital. Vinod, 41, and Seema Meena, 39, both government school teachers in Dausa, train graduate students for various subordinate services of the government of Rajasthan and India. The couple run the initiative with the help of their own salaries and it is only from Vinod’s parents that they get some help. Since 2011, the couple has helped over 300 students get jobs in the police, railways, banks and other Staff Selection Commission recruitments.

“It is a small step that will help students from poor families stand on their feet,” said Seema, a teacher at the government school in Chavand dera village near Dausa.

His own experience helped Vinod understand the difficulties faced by EWS students, which in turn inspired him to take up the initiative. “I have faced the same problems as a student. When I was in class six, I had to borrow Rs 50 from a moneylender just to buy school textbooks and uniform.”

Vinod, who has appeared thrice for the interview of the UPSC’s civil service examination without success, felt he could share his knowledge with the needy students, helping them clear competitive exams.

Selection to subordinate services may seem less significant compared to cracking prestigious examinations like state and central civil service exams, but it brings drastic improvement in the lives of children from poor families, he added.

“Students preparing for state and central civil services exams go to Jaipur and Delhi for coaching. Yet, so many are left to fend for themselves without any guidance or coaching as they just can’t afford it. Selection in subordinate and bank services is one of the few ways they can improve their lives. That is why we focus on these,” Vinod said. After a screening test, the couple trains 60 students in subjects like English, mathematics, science, general knowledge and logical reasoning for three months.

The initiative requires Rs 15,000-20,000 every month, including the rent of the building where they take classes as well as books and stationery.

From the selection of 43 students in their first ‘batch’ in 2011, the couple’s initiative has come a long way. Yet, Vinod and Seema are both clear about not registering their ‘institute’ as an NGO.

“There is no point in the trappings of a structured organisation. We just want to continue teaching with whatever little we have,” said Seema.

