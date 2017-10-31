PM Narendra Modi flags off Run for Unity, says Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel saved India from disintegrating

PM Modi along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, cricketer Suresh Raina, Olympian Dipa Karmakar, Hockey player Sardara Singh flagging off the Run for Unity in Delhi. (Source: PIB India) PM Modi along with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, cricketer Suresh Raina, Olympian Dipa Karmakar, Hockey player Sardara Singh flagging off the Run for Unity in Delhi. (Source: PIB India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the Run for Unity to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Delhi. Observed as Ekta Diwas, the day saw the run being organised in various parts of the country to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and former home minister of India.

Modi, addressing the event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, said, “Sardar Patel is in soul of India and we salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten.” Flagging off the run, the prime minister added that everyone in the country is proud of Patel’s contribution to India before it attained freedom and during the early years after the nation became independent.

Flanked by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, cricketer Suresh Raina, hockey player Sardara Singh and Olympian Dipa Karmakar, Modi said that at a time when the country was at the heights of internal conflict and facing external aggression, Patel, with his skills, vision and his patriotism, not only saved India but also managed to unite hundreds of smaller princely states into one. Modi said, “The British government wished that India was disintegrated into smaller states. But Patel used all means (Sam, dam, dand, bhed, rajneeti, kutneeti) and succeeded in uniting all princely states into a single nation within a very small span of time.” PM Modi went on to urge the people to take a pledge to maintain the unity of the country and strive for the wellbeing of the society.

See Photos | ‘Run for Unity’: PM Modi flags off marathon to commemorate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The PM criticised previous governments for ignoring the legacy of Sardar Patel. Modi said, “There have been attempts to run down Patel, to ensure

that the contribution of Patel is forgotten. But Sardar is Sardar, whether any government or any party recognises his contribution or not but the nation and the youth will not forget him.”

Modi said that at a time when ‘some people are trying to force the world into chaos and violence, India is proud of its diversity and multi-culture tradition.’ He said, “Our country must remain united. It is the responsibility of the 125 crore people to ensure that India remains united.”

Attending the event, hockey player Sardar Singh said, “‘Run for Unity’ is a commendable initiative to showcase country’s unity and integrity.” Gymnast Deepa Karmakar said she was proud to be part of the run, ‘which is being organised to remember the contributions of Patel in unifying the country.’

The ‘Run for Unity’, which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities including Karnam Malleswari. The 1.5 km run here came to an end near the India Gate C-Hexagon-Shah Jahan Road radial.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd