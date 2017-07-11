Rumours of instability in Manohar Parrikar government baseless, says Goa minister Vijay Sardesai

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

The Goa Forward Party, an alliance partner in the BJP-led coalition in the state, has rubbished all rumours of an instability in the Manohar Parrikar government. “The rumours that are being floated through media are either to run a newspaper or their news channel. Speculations that the Manohar Parrikar-led government is unstable, are baseless,” GFP mentor and Goa minister Vijai Sardesai told reporters at Panaji on Tuesday. He was speaking to media-persons after BJP’s Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar filed his nomination papers for elections to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the coastal state slated for July 21. Sardesai said that GFP, which is a constituent of the NDA, is firmly behind the state government. “Nothing has changed from March 14 (when government was formed) till date which would make us re-think about our support to the Goa coalition government,” he said.

Speculations were rife that the Congress was in talks with a few legislators of the GFP to topple the Parrikar government. Also, media reports had suggested that GFP would split over the candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Sardesai, however, denied such reports and said, “Rajya Sabha seat was never in contention. We never had a demand over Rajya Sabha seat. So there is absolutely no truth in what you are speculating about.”

He said GFP is backing the BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha poll as the party has no expectations in the national politics.

BJP, which managed to win only 13 seats in the 40-member House, during the Goa assembly elections, formed the state government with the support of GFP, MGP and independents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App