Puducherry: Ruling Congress protests against nomination of BJP MLAs

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by PCC chief and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, party MLAs and functionaries participated in the demonstration held at neighbouring Thavalakuppam village. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by PCC chief and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, party MLAs and functionaries participated in the demonstration held at neighbouring Thavalakuppam village.

Members of the ruling Congress on Thursday protested against the induction of three nominated members of the BJP to the Puducherry Assembly by the Centre without consulting the territorial government.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by PCC chief and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, party MLAs and functionaries participated in the demonstration held at neighbouring Thavalakuppam village. R K R Anandaraman, the government whip elected from Manavely constituency, told reporters that the demonstration was also to urge the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for “functioning undemocratically and taking a negative stand in implementing various welfare schemes evolved by the territorial government”.

The Union home ministry had appointed BJP’s Puducherry chief V Saminathan, the party’s treasurer K G Shankar and another functionary S Selvaganapathy as nominated legislators of the Puducherry Assembly. The three leaders were inducted by Bedi as members of the House on the night of July 4 at the Raj Nivas triggering strong protest from the Congress, its alliance partner the DMK, the left parties and the VCK.

A bandh was also observed on July 8 in Puducherry at the instance of these parties to protest against the “undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor and the nomination of three BJP activists by the Centre without adhering to democratic procedures.” The parties also sought ouster of Bedi through the bandh and also through a fast on July 7.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App