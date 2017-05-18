Rules changed, govt can now vacate bungalows in three days

Faced with an acute shortage of government accommodation in the national capital, the Centre has amended rules in a bid to quickly evict those overstaying their term, including high-profile residents who often hold on to coveted Lutyens bungalows in New Delhi. The new rules allow the government to evict “unauthorised occupants” within three days.

At present, the eviction process takes between seven and 11 weeks, and can drag on for years if the resident, or party, procures a stay order from lower courts. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amendment to the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendments Bill, 1971, to ensure “summary proceedings for evicting unauthorised occupants”. According to the amendment, the existing prolonged procedure — of serving a notice, giving time for a show-cause, issuing a vacation order, giving time for vacation, followed by an option to appeal in lower courts — has now been cut short.

“The Estate Office can serve a notice and if he (officer) is satisfied, he can expedite the process and finish the eviction within three days,” an official in Urban Development (UD) Ministry said. “Any appeal has to be made directly to the High Court, instead of the current process of appealing in lower courts, from where stay orders are easily procured,” the official said. The UD Ministry manages approximately 60,000 residential units in Delhi. These include several bungalows in sprawling Lutyens Delhi plots that are allotted to Members of Parliament, Union ministers, Supreme Court and High Court judges, senior bureaucrats and other dignitaries. Officials said that annually about 8,000 units are due to be vacated — either because of transfer or retirement.

Of these, officials said, at least 1,500 residents hold on to their accommodation even after end of their term, retirement or transfer. According to the ministry, there are 70 instances at present where unauthorised occupants have moved court and continue to stay on — even more than two years after the expiry of their term, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, among others.

Former Union Home minister and Congress leader Buta Singh vacated his bungalow recently after fighting a legal battle for three years. The NDA government, officials said, has had similar issues with former UPA ministers such as Ambika Soni, Kumari Selja and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. “In Chowdhury’s case, the matter went from the lower court up to the Supreme Court, until the court directed him to vacate (the bungalow). Soni and Selja were both asked by Delhi High Court to vacate,” an official said.

According to sources, even a year after the Union Cabinet reshuffle, several Ministers of State — Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (Defence), Krishna Raj (Woman and Child Development), Ramdas Athawale (Social Justice), Mahendra Nath Pandey (HRD) and Ajay Tamta (Textile), among others — have still not been allotted their bungalows. Several former MoS are yet to vacate their allotted bungalows. Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who took over as Goa CM in March, is yet to vacate his bungalow.

It has already been allotted to MoS (Culture and Tourism) Mahesh Sharma after he vacated his 10-Rajaji Marg bungalow so that it can be used as President Pranab Mukherjee’s post-retirement home.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now