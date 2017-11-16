Ruckus over power bill default: BJP corporators ransack private power firm’s office

The protesters attacked the SNDL office at Chhaprunagar around 12 noon alleging that the company had revealed the names of the corporators to the media. They damaged furniture and manhandled the GM (Corporate Affairs) Swapnendu Kabi. (Representational Image) The protesters attacked the SNDL office at Chhaprunagar around 12 noon alleging that the company had revealed the names of the corporators to the media. They damaged furniture and manhandled the GM (Corporate Affairs) Swapnendu Kabi. (Representational Image)

BJP corporators and workers led by former mayor Pravin Datke Wednesday stormed an office of the Spanco Nagpur Discom Limited (SNDL), a private power supply franchise, and created a ruckus breaking furniture and beating up senior staff of the company for allegedly leaking the names of many corporators as defaulters of power bills.

The local media had recently carried reports of BJP corporators numbering over 15, along with some Congress and BSP corprators, defaulting on huge power bills. The protesters attacked the SNDL office at Chhaprunagar around 12 noon alleging that the company had revealed the names of the corporators to the media. They damaged furniture and manhandled the GM (Corporate Affairs) Swapnendu Kabi.

The entire staff, particularly women, ran out in panic. The protesters then called the company’s business head Sonal Khurana, who arrived only to get an earful from them. The company lodged an FIR against the attackers at Lakadganj police station. “However, we have not named anyone in particular in the FIR,” said a company official on the condition of anonymity.

Talking to The Indian Express, Khurana said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. They came without any notice, which is not done. The sudden attack left our staffers and the office in disarray. As regards their grievance, we have not made any list of corporators available to any mediaperson. The media has its own sources.”

Sources said, “There are about 25-odd corporators, mostly belonging to the ruling BJP, who have defaulted on power bills. There are some Congress and BSP corporators too. The total default amount is more than Rs 20 lakh.” The protesters claimed that many of the bills were not in their names but were charged in the name of some other family member.

SNDL caters to about 70 per cent of Nagpur’s power consumers and operates in Mahal, Gandhibag and Civil Lines area of the city. Pravin Datke couldn’t be reached for his comment. BJP party leader in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Sandip Joshi, too, wasn’t available for comment.

