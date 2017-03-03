Ruckus in Kerala Assembly over alleged leak of budget document

The opposition parties led by UDF and Kerala Congress boycotted the budget presentation, according to reports. The opposition parties led by UDF and Kerala Congress boycotted the budget presentation, according to reports.

The opposition created a ruckus in the Kerala legislative assembly on Friday alleging that the Budget being presented by the Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was available on social media. They ran to the well of the House. Intervention by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan failed to pacify the opposition members.

The leaders from the UDF and Kerala Congress reportedly raised slogans and created a ruckus alleging the details of the budget was leaked on social media. The MLAs reportedly staged a walkout saying the highlights of the budget were mailed to press earlier and some details were sent on WhatsApp from the finance minister’s office.

Kerala Assembly speaker Sree Ramakrishnan and CM Vijayan reportedly intervened amid the chaos and said they will further probe the matter after the presentation of the budget. But the opposition refused to budge and continued to demand an explanation from the finance minister, calling the incident as an “insult” to the house. In a statement later, Isaac said the highlights of the budget were circulated on the social media and not the budget documents, reported the The International Business Times.

The 15-day long fourth session of 14th Kerala Legislative Assembly began from Thursday. The harassment of a noted actress inside a car by a group of persons at Kochi, the severe drought situation prevailing in parts of the state and alleged disruption in the supply of food items through ration shops are some of the topics expected to come up in the session that would end on March 16.

