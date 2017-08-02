Ruckus in Chhattisgarh assembly over farmer suicides issue

The issue has been one of the main talking points in the state after the Congress, and farmer organsiations have alleged that since June alone, there have been 24 farmer suicides in the state. (Representational) The issue has been one of the main talking points in the state after the Congress, and farmer organsiations have alleged that since June alone, there have been 24 farmer suicides in the state. (Representational)

There was a massive furore on the first day of the Chhattisgarh assembly session on Tuesday on the issue of farmer suicides with the government in a reply stating that while 74 farmers had killed themselves in 2016-17, and 33 this year till July 6, they had taken the step because of illness, familial discord, or “the consumption of excessive alcohol.”

The principal opposition in the state the Congress, raised slogans against the government in the house, forcing two separate adjournments. “Anti-farmers” policies of the BJP government at the state and the Centre were responsible for the farmer suicides. Not only in the state but the farmers in the entire country are at crossroads since the NDA government came to power, Baghel said initiating the discussion.

Congress President Bhupesh Baghel said that the government was au fault, blaming a faulty agriculture policy, and the non fulfillment of promises made to farmers such as a paddy bonus, adding that government schemes such as crop insurance and MNREGA were also failing in the state, and demonetisation was an added factor. Baghel said that various government representatives have stated that “mansik tanav” was the reason for the deaths and said, “If a farmer is deep in debt, will there not be mansik tanav?”

The issue has been one of the main talking points in the state after the Congress, and farmer organsiations have alleged that since June alone, there have been 24 farmer suicides in the state. The opposition also alleged that the government was attempting to silence the farmers voice by declaring that these deaths had nothing to do with agriculture.

The government however responded by saying that the BJP was sensitive to the cause of farmers and had responded to drought in previous years by several relief measures that had been well received by villagers across Chhattisgarh.

