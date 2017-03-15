Ruckus for second day in Odisha assembly over farmer suicide

The Odisha Assembly witnessed ruckus for the second consecutive day on Wednesday over the farmer suicide issue with both the opposition Congress and BJP members forcing Speaker Niranjan Pujari to adjourn the House twice. The issue was raised by the BJP members as soon as the House assembled for the question hour. The BJP members led by Rabi Naik stormed into well of the House demanding formation of a House Committee to probe into the farmer suicide cases over the last three years.

Though Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy was replying to a question on Potato Mission during Question Hour, BJP members refused to listen to him and shouted anti-government slogans. As BJP MLA Rabi Naik tried to snatch the Speaker’s mike, Pujari adjourned the House for one hour till 11.32 am.

When the House reassembled, Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress raised the issue of farmer Hadu Bagarti’s suicide on March 4 in Bargarh district during Zero Hour and demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Drawing attention of the Speaker, Mishra wanted to know the fate of the privilege notice served by Congress against the Agriculture minister. “It is a serious matter. The minister has given false statement in the House. The matter should be referred to Privilege Committee. Let the minister express regret over his statement,” Mishra said.

Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati led the protest and rushed to the well of the House demanding a House Committee probe into the farmers’ suicide incidents and suspension of Baragarh district collector who allegedly gave a misleading report on Hadu Bagarti’s death case.

“We will not allow the House to function till the Speaker gives a ruling on House Committee probe and suspension of Bargarh district collector,” Bahinipati said as the Speaker further adjourned the House till 3 pm.

