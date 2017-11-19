Ruckus by Bajrang Dal activists in police station

The protest was called off only after police released Vipin Shakya, the Bajrang Dal member who was detained at the police station. The protest was called off only after police released Vipin Shakya, the Bajrang Dal member who was detained at the police station.

Bajrang Dal activists created ruckus at the Meerut Civil Lines Police Station on Saturday while demanding action against two traffic head constables who allegedly assaulted one of their members. The protest was called off only after police released Vipin Shakya, the Bajrang Dal member who was detained at the police station.

During protest, Bajrang Dal workers raised slogans against the police and also allegedly misbehaved with personnel at the police station. They demanded action against station house officer Amresh Kumar Baghel for allegedly abusing them.

Additional Superintendent of police, City (Meerut), Man Singh Chauhan later arrived and released Vipin and also assured Bajrang Dal workers of an inquiry into their allegations. “No case was filed against Vipin and he has been released,” said ASP.

“We were demanding to release Vipin, registration of case against both traffic policemen and removal of SHO of Civil Lines police station. ASP had assured to look into our demands,” said Bajrang Dal state convenor Balraj Doongar .

