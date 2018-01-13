Ruchika Girhotra justice: Anand Prakash, who fought legal battle for 26 years against ex-DGP, dies of cancer

Anand Prakash, father of Ruchika Girhotra. (File) Anand Prakash, father of Ruchika Girhotra. (File)

ANAND PRAKASH, who had fought around a 26-year legal battle against former Haryana DGP, SPS Rathore, to get Ruchika Girhotra justice, died of cancer on Thursday night. He was 74. Prakash’s younger daughter, Aradhana, was the sole eyewitness in the molestation of Ruchika by Rathore at a tennis court in Panchkula in 1990. Rathore’s conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2016.

Ruchika was molested by Rathore in August 1990 and a special CBI court convicted Rathore and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment in December 2009. Aradhana said, “I will carry the vision of my father and continue the fight for women’s rights as well as against the atrocities of higher-ups throughout my life.”

Recalling the days when her father decided to take the battle forward against the powerful Rathore, Aradhana said, “Scared of Rathore, the Girhotra family went underground but my father decided to stay put in Panchkula and he paid a huge price for that. ”

Prakash is survived by wife Madhu and daughters, Adhunika, settled in the US, and Aradhana. Prakash lost his son Anurag in a road accident.

No one from Ruchika’s family condoled Prakash’s death though. Aradhana said, “We are not in touch with the Girhotras for last two-and-a-half years.”

