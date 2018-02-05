RTO officer killed as speeding truck hits him in Odisha

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Behera, RTO of Jajpur town. (Representational image) The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Behera, RTO of Jajpur town. (Representational image)

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Jajpur district was killed after a speeding truck hit him from behind at Sulia near Panikoili on national highway 5, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Behera, RTO of Jajpur town. The accident occurred when Behera along with his staff was inspecting vehicles carrying smuggled minerals and overloaded vehicles plying on the national highway near Panikoili Sunday night.

An overloaded truck hit him from behind leading to his death at the spot, the police said. “The incident took place while Behera was inspecting vehicles along with a staff of his office at about 11.30 pm yesterday night. We are investigating how he was killed on the spot and his staff escaped unhurt,” said Sarat Chandra Patra, inspector-in-charge of Panikoili police station.

“We have registered a case and started investigation. The driver of the truck has been detained and is being interrogated,” he said adding the helper of the truck received injuries following the mishap and was admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

Police said it was also questioning the staff of the RTO office who had accompanied the deceased.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App