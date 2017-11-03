RTI query reveals Gurgaon has 224 illegal nursing homes, clinics

Gurgaon (File) Gurgaon (File)

An RTI query has revealed that millennium city Gurgaon is home to a total of 224 illegal nursing homes and clinics that are being run under the district’s community health centre (CHC).

This comes at a time when the real estate hub has been in news for a number of illegal sex determination and abortion cases.

The illegal clinics and nursing homes actively running in Gurgaon are 23 in Patudi, one in Bhangrola, 18 in Bhodakala, 15 in Sohna, 54 in Farukhnagar, 48 in Harsaru, 26 in Gangola and 39 in Badshahpur. The details were furnished by the civil surgeon office of the Haryana health department in the Right to Information (RTI) query.

B K Rajoura, civil surgeon Gurgaon Health Department, said that a complaint was also made against them before the chief minister window but no action has been taken so far. “We cannot take action against them as there is no Haryana Nursing Homes Registration Act,” he added.

The RTI was filed by Mahender Kumar, a resident of Bahalpa village in Sohna, on October 10 in the civil surgeon office seeking information in connection with the fake doctors, illegal nursing homes and clinics running in Gurgaon.

The civil surgeon office, in its reply on October 23, had said there are 224 illegal clinics and nursing homes under the district’s CHC in the city.

The RTI query further revealed that there are over 141 bogus doctors in these nursing homes and illegal clinics. Even worse, they are not qualified and have medical degree or certificates. Many of them were found to be only compounders, as per the RTI.

