RTI made government institutions accountable to people: CUK V-C

Mir said while inaugurating an awareness workshop on RTI Act. (Representational image) Mir said while inaugurating an awareness workshop on RTI Act. (Representational image)

CENTRAL UNIVERSITY of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir on Friday said the Right to Information (RTI) Act is a landmark legislation that has made all government institutions accountable to the people. “This Act has created a sense of responsibility and accountability among key functionaries of the government departments and other institutions, which come under its (RTI Act’s) purview,” Mir said while inaugurating an awareness workshop on RTI Act.

The event was organised by the Directorate of Students Welfare for the administrative staff and students of the varsity at Nowgam-II academic block here, according to a release from CUK. Mir said the RTI makes government decisions on recruitment, purchases, allotment of works and other similar activities open to scrutiny. “There have been several instances wherein the purchase orders, allotment of works and recruitment processes have been quashed after RTI revealed discrepancies,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now