RTI activist murder: Police chief to ‘closely monitor’ probe in the case

Shweta Kargotkar (R), slain activist Suhas Haldankar’s sister. Shweta Kargotkar (R), slain activist Suhas Haldankar’s sister.

POLICE Commissioner Rashmi Shukla has assured the family of slain RTI activist Suhas Haldankar that she would personally monitor the case, to ensure there are no lapses in the police investigation that can lead to the accused getting acquitted.

The police chief gave the assurance when a delegation led by Haldankar’s sister Shweta Kargotkar from Kharalwadi met her. The delegation handed over a written memorandum to the police chief.

The family said the police chief heard out their grievances and promised to take stringent measures in the Kharalwadi area, where “goons roam freely, consume liquor and harass women”.

Kargotkar said the police chief specially assured them that she would personally monitor the case and prevent lapses or sloppiness on the part of the police during the investigation and during the trial before a court.

“The police chief told us that she would ask her team submit a report about the progress of the case every Monday so that she remains update in the matter,” she said.

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar, who was part of the delegation, said the police chief had handed over the case to a senior police inspector instead of the assistant police inspector who was handling it earlier. “This is a good development in the case as the senior police inspector will be in a position to work without pressure,” he said.

Mancharkar said the delegation pointed out to the police chief that some of the accused involved in the Haldankar murder case where also involved in an attempt to murder case a year back in Kharalwadi.

“Had this goon been externed or barred from entering Kharalwadi, the murder of the RTI activist would not have taken place,” the lawyer said.

Kargotkar said she urged the police chief to ensure police presence in Kharalwadi area. “For years, the Pimpri police have done little to ensure the safety of people living in Kharalwadi, especially womenfolk, who fear to come out of their houses as goons consumer liquor openly and harass women in evening hours. The police have continued to turn a blind eye towards this issue,” she alleged.

Kargotkar said her brother’s only fault was that he was working in the interest of the people of Kharalwadi. “For devoting his life for Kharalwadi and its people, they killed him…this is the price our family had to pay,” she said.

Mancharkar, a long-time resident of the area, said the people in Kharalwadi were fed up with the “goonda raj” prevailing in the area. “We want the police to ensure that all goons and all those with several criminal cases against them be barred from entering Kharalwadi, so that tax-paying honest citizens can live peacefully,” he said.

Kargotkar said she urged the police chief to ensure that the accused don’t get acquitted because of deficiencies in the investigation. “I want all of them punished and punished severely….,” she said.

