RTI activist abducted, killed in Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old RTI activist was allegedly abducted and killed by some unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena, police said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Dubey was abducted late on Monday night from his Vikram Nagar Colony residence and his body was found in the forest of Matkora village under Sumawali Police Station area on Tuesday morning, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) RKS Rathore said. “The injury marks on his body suggested that he was beaten to death,” he said.

Dubey, a resident of Sumawali located around 18 kms from the district headquarters, had a house in Vikram Nagar Colony in Morena too, Rathore said.

“During the preliminary investigation, his neighbours in Vikram Nagar said he was taken away by some people, who had come to his house in a jeep late on Monday night,” the police officer said. He said Dubey had filed some RTI applications seeking information about Sumawali Panchayat.

“We recovered the documents from Dubey’s residence. On the basis of these papers, we are trying to get a clue about the persons involved in his killing,” he said.

According to police, Dubey was also facing some criminal cases.

Morena Superintendent of Police A P Singh told The Indian Express that Dubey faced nine criminal cases related to fraud, physical assault and the Arms Act.

He was on the goonda list of Sumawali police station. A resident of Mainpuri, he had moved to Morena more than a decade ago. His RTI applications were usually related to district Panchayat and functioning of sarpanches. Bhopal-based RTI activist Ajay Dubey demanded a CBI probe into the murder.

