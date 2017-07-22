RTE suffering due to funds paucity: CAG

The 13th Finance Commission earmarked Rs 24,068 crore for elementary education to be disbursed to the states, but the Finance Ministry released Rs 22,159 crore during 2010 to 2015. (Representational Image) The 13th Finance Commission earmarked Rs 24,068 crore for elementary education to be disbursed to the states, but the Finance Ministry released Rs 22,159 crore during 2010 to 2015. (Representational Image)

Seven years after Parliament made education a right, implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act continues to suffer due to paucity of funds, an audit by the CAG has found.

The CAG tabled its report on implementation of the RTE Act in Parliament on Friday. The audit found that funds demanded by state governments were consistently curtailed by the Centre’s Project Approval Board (PAB). The 13th Finance Commission earmarked Rs 24,068 crore for elementary education to be disbursed to the states, but the Finance Ministry released Rs 22,159 crore during 2010 to 2015.

“Non-fulfillment of the stipulation of 13th Finance Commission deprived 15 states of Rs 1,909 crore and hence, implementation was affected,” the report stated. The CAG said that retention of huge balances by state governments year after year were indicative of poor internal control.

