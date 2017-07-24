RSS’s counter to OBOR: One Culture One Region

The recent issue of RSS-affiliated journal Organiser has an article that urges India to respond to China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative with One Culture One Region (OCOR). The article, jointly written by RSS swayamsevaks Ravi Shankar and Newton Mishra, says that since China “wants to dominate the region to overpower India”, India “should initiate to form OCOR, like SAARC for the Eurasian countries”.

It terms OBOR as an “imperialistic concept” that cannot “fulfill” the present “cultural vacuum” in Eurasia.

Underlining some “myths” inherent in the OBOR, it says that although China is claiming that it was “developed in the Han Dynasty in 220 BC”, the “Silk Road came in to existence only in 1877”.

The “second myth” of the Silk Road is that “silk was never the prime commodity to be traded” on this route. The “third myth” is that the route “was dominated by the Chinese traders”. “Indian traders actually travelled and traded in the entire Eurasian region,” the article says.

Contending that “the Chinese claims of OBOR have no ground”, it says “it was India, not China, which developed this region as a trading hub” and introduced ancient Hindu and Buddhist thoughts. It says that OCOR “can be the new hope for the Eurasian countries which have recently got independence from the imperialism of communist Russia”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App