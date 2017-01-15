RSS working to unite Hindus, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at a RSS rally, for which the police had earlier refused permission. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at a RSS rally, for which the police had earlier refused permission.

RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said his organisation was not “against anyone”, but was only looking to strengthen and unite the Hindu community. While addressing a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, he argued for the need for Hindus to stand “united” and “together” against “insult”.

“We are not against anyone but only working to unite the Hindu community and to empower the Hindu society… Can anyone stop us? No one can stop us. We have to work. We have and we will keep on doing it. Increase activism, it doesn’t increase from preaching,” he said.

Bhagwat was speaking at a RSS rally, for which the police had earlier refused permission.