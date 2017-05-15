RSS worker’s killing: JP Nadda says Centre keeping eye on Kannur

Health Minister JP Nadda. (File) Health Minister JP Nadda. (File)

Union minister JP Nadda on Monday condemned the attacks on BJP and RSS workers in Kannur and said the Centre is keeping an eye on the developments in the politically volatile north Kerala district. He said the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state did not have the political will to root out violence and killings, adding that it should take moral responsibility for such incidents.

“We condemn the attacks on BJP-RSS workers and the political party which has indulged in such activities,” Nadda told reporters here when asked about the killing of an RSS activist in Kannur, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, on May 12.

The killing was the first instance of political violence since January’s peace talks between the ruling CPI(M) and BJP-RSS in Kannur. Nadda said the attacks showed that the present government and the political party have “ideologically lost their battle”, which is why they were resorting to violence.

The health minister was speaking on the sidelines of a convocation ceremony at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology here. “The Centre is keeping an eye on all these (incidents),” he said.

Nadda said law and order is the state’s subject. “But the Centre sees that the state has not responded with the responsiblity with which it should have.” He added that “things will shape accordingly.”

“The state government should take moral responsibility… today they are not honest towards the cause of restoring law and order, and giving security to the people of the state,” Nadda said.

Asked about the state BJP’s demand to impose Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA) in Kannur, the minister said it is for the Centre to take a decision.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now