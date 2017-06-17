RSS workers complain of ‘neglect’

Narendra Singh’s FB post. Narendra Singh’s FB post.

Even as the Uttar Pradesh BJP government is preparing a “progress report” of its 100 days in office, office bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been publicly complaining of “neglect” after the party came to power. Two senior RSS functionaries of Awadh Prant, posted on Facebook about how “dedicated” workers were being “ignored” while “outsiders” enjoyed greater importance in the new government. One of them even stated that the BJP has become a “bheed (crowd)” instead of a “dal (party)”.

Awadh Prant Sahkaryavah Narendra Singh, in his post on May 18, wrote that it would be suicidal for the BJP to induct “outsiders”. He further said that many people were trying to enter BJP through ministers belonging to their caste. “Several ministers are in touch with such people to increase dominance of their respective castes. Also, several of them are holding ‘all party meetings’ with influential people of their castes. Ministers are giving importance to such people during field tours as well,” Singh wrote.

He further stated that while some leaders who held key posts in the party organisations when BJP was out of power have joined the government as ministers, some others too are eager for power. “Satta ke aage sanghthan is prakar gaud hona bhi shubh lakashan nahin hai (It’s not a good sign to see the organisation losing significance in the face of power),” he wrote. When contacted, Singh declined to comment.

On the other hand, RSS Awadh Prant Sanghchalak, Prabhu Narayan, in a post on June 11, wrote that BJP should maintain transparency in nominations and distribution of tickets and should respect the dedicated workers. “Naye logon ka swagat zaruri hai kintu samarpiton ko apmanit kar yah nahin hona chahiye (New entrants to the party should be welcomed but dedicated ones should not be humiliated),” he wrote. Narayan was not available for comment.

An RSS functionary, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express that BJP workers too have made similar complaints. “It would be difficult for BJP to handle the situation because a number of BJP MLAs and ministers are those who have come from other parties and are not familiar with BJP ideology,” he added. A senior BJP leader, meanwhile, has termed such comments from RSS functionaries as an outburst due to frustration.

“Everyone can not be accommodated in the government. Those who were expecting adjustments on plum posts after formation of the government are making such remarks,” the leader claimed. The developments have, however, forced the RSS to act. RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale will reach Lucknow on Saturday where he has called office bearers of all Sangh offshoots from across the state to gain feedback on the government’s performance.He will hold meetings with these officer bearers in separate groups on June 18 and 19. He is likely to hold a “coordination” meeting with the government on June 19.

