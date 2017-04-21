RSS worker murder: NIA gets MHA approval to prosecute five accused

RSS worker murder: Sources said the NIA is due to file a chargesheet in the case by April 27 RSS worker murder: Sources said the NIA is due to file a chargesheet in the case by April 27

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given sanction to the NIA to prosecute five persons arrested in connection with the murder of an RSS worker in Bengaluru.

Sources said the NIA is due to file a chargesheet in the case by April 27 prior to the lapse of 180 days available to the agency to investigate the matter under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

An RSS secretary, R Rudresh, 37, was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne men on the morning of October 16, 2016.

Based on leads provided by CCTV cameras, the police arrested four locals — Mohammed Sadiq, 35, Mohammed Mujibulla , 44, Wasim Ahmed, 30, and Irfan Pasha, 30. Later, they arrested PFI leader Asim Shariff, 40.

