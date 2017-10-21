RSS worker shot dead by bike-borne assailants in UP’s Ghazipur area

Rajesh Mishra’s brother, who was with him at the shop, is also critically injured. (Source: ANI photo) Rajesh Mishra’s brother, who was with him at the shop, is also critically injured. (Source: ANI photo)

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and local journalist Rajesh Mishra was on Saturday shot dead by bike-borne assailants at his shop in Karanda area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, news agency ANI reported. Mishra’s brother, who was with him at the shop, is also critically injured.

The shooting comes just four days after a senior RSS leader Ravinder Gosain was shot dead at his residence in Punjab’s Ludhiana by two masked gunmen on a motorcycle.

The killing of Gosain was one in a series of high-profile murderous attacks on activists belonging to religious or right wing organisations that Punjab has witnessed in recent times.

On Thursday, Punjab government decided to hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued the order for NIA probe on a request by a RSS delegation that met him at his residence on Thursday. He announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family and a government job for one of his progeny. Also Read | RSS leader Ravinder Gosain shot by bike-borne gunmen in Ludhiana

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu claimed that the mastermind of recent killings in Punjab is sitting in Canada and is a pro-Khalistani.

