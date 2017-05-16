RSS worker killing in Kannur: Everything that has happened so far

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

With a tense situation prevailing in Kannur district following the killing of an RSS activist, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday insisted that his party will not protect its cadres if they are found guilty in the latest gruesome incident. “The marxist party’s effort is to maintain peace in Kannur. At different levels, over five peace meetings have been held,” he told reporters.

Choorakad Biju, a 26-year-old RSS functionary, was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Payyanur town last week. He was also an accused in the murder case of CPI(M) activist CV Dhanraj. He was out on bail. This was the first incident of political violence since January’s “peace talks” between the leaders of the ruling CPI(M) and BJP-RSS in the politically sensitive Kannur district.

The incident has triggered a fresh bout of heated-argument between both the parties, prompting strong reaction from BJP, which even demanded the imposition of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the volatile district. Kannur has witnessed a series of violent clashes between the activists of the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS over the last one year. Two CPI(M) workers have been arrested in connection to the case for their alleged role in the killing.

Amit Shah accuses CPI(M) of thwarting BJP’s growth through violence

Condemning the killing of an RSS worker, BJP national president Amit Shah earlier in the day accused the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala of trying to stop the growth of the saffron party through the means of violence. “If the government fails to check the political violence, the BJP along with the Sangh Parivar will lead a very big agitation with people of Kerala,” Shah said in Kochi while alleging that it was not possible that so many attacks could have taken place without the backing of the local administration and government.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns action against Kerala BJP chief for spreading false reports

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that a case would be lodged against BJP state chief Kummanom Rajasekharan, if necessary, for allegedly “spreading false reports” in connection with the killing of the RSS worker in Kannur. His comments came after Rajasekharan via a Facebook post showed “celebrations by CPI(M) workers over the killing of Biju.” Vijayan said that the BJP leader should explain where the celebration took place. “It is incorrect and illegal. Case would be registered if necessary after examining all aspects”, Vijayan said. The chief minister stated that police acted quickly to prevent occurrence of any violence in the area and that two persons have been taken into custody regarding the incident.

LDF, UDF come together to oppose BJP demand for AFSPA

The Kerala assembly witnessed the coming together of LDF and UDF members in opposing state BJP’s demand for the imposition of AFSPA in Kannur district over the killing of the RSS worker. Both alliances also criticised the outburst of BJP state leader Shoba Surendran against Governor P Sathasivam. She had remarked that the governor should step down if he is “afraid” of the Kerala chief minister. Responding to this charge, Vijayan said the saffron party was trying to ensure the Centre’s intervention by threatening the governor. While opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala disapproved of the BJP’s demand for AFSPA, Vijayan said there was no situation in the state that warranted the imposition of the act. He also shed light on the alleged “excesses of the army under the cover of AFSPA, where the act was in force.”

