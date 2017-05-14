RSS Worker killed in Kerala: Governor tells CM to act, curb violence as BJP raises pitch

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo)

A DAY after a local RSS leader was killed in Kannur district, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam Saturday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take immediate action to “put a curb on such disturbing incidents” after a BJP delegation met him earlier in the day and conveyed that the CPI(M)-led state government is supporting perpetrators of violence in the district.

A BJP leader, however, said that the party does not require the Governor to act as a middleman to hand over its plea to the CM. A BJP delegation led by MLA O Rajagopal met Governor Sathasivam and submitted a petition seeking action on the murder of RSS worker Choorakkadu Biju, 34, near Payyannur in Kannur.

In a release the Governor’s office said the BJP team’s petition was forwarded to the CM, asking him to take immediate necessary action to curb such incidents to send a positive signal. “The BJP approached the Governor realising that the party would not get justice as long as Pinarayi Vijayan remains the CM. (But) does BJP require (the) Governor as a middleman to hand over the petition to the CM,” senior BJP leader M T Ramesh asked in a Facebook post. “BJP workers’ right to engage in organisational activities in Kannur should be protected.”

Biju was accused in the murder of a local CPI(M) leader last July and was released on bail last month. The BJP has accused CPI(M) activists of killing him. The CPI(M) has refuted the allegation. The police have lodged a case against seven CPI(M) workers in connection with Biju’s murder.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, Vijayan said in Kannur, “It is an isolated incident which will not hamper the peace process. Those responsible for the murder will be brought before the law.”

In Kottayam, Union minister Giriraj Singh slammed the LDF government over political violence, alleging that “terrorism” and “gunda raj” were prevailing in the state. Speaking to reporters after visiting BJP workers who were admitted to hospital in Kottayam, after they were attacked, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, at Kumarakom two days ago, Singh said, “There is no freedom of speech in Kerala. There is only terrorism and gunda raj here.”

During the meeting with the Governor, Rajagopal reportedly conveyed that the Sangh Parivar has lost 14 workers in Kerala in 500-odd political attacks since the CPI(M)-led LDF government assumed office in May 2016. He also alleged that the CPI(M) was supporting the perpetrators of violence, and that Kannur should be declared as a disturbed area as per the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The BJP Saturday observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur, which remained under heavy security cover. WITH PTI INPUTS

