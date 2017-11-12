RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala’s Thrissur, BJP alleges CPM behind attack

Unidentified assailants brutally attacked Anand after they rammed their vehicle on to the RSS worker’s bike, causing him to fall on the road. Unidentified assailants brutally attacked Anand after they rammed their vehicle on to the RSS worker’s bike, causing him to fall on the road.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Anand, one of the accused in the murder of CPM worker Fazil. He was out on bail.

Unidentified assailants brutally attacked Anand after they rammed their vehicle on to the RSS worker’s bike, causing him to fall on the road.

The incident occurred around 1 pm in Nenmanikkara. Although the severely injured RSS worker was rushed to a private hospital, he subsequently succumbed to his wounds.

The BJP has alleged that CPM was behind the attack. Reacting to the incident, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said, “LeftistTerror bloodshed continues in Kerala. BJP Karyakartha Anand murdered brutally in Guruvayur, Thrissur. Communist terror surging in the state with Jungle Raj in Kerala to aid.”

Kerala has witnessed a spate of political murders ever since the LDF came to power in May 2016. Both the BJP and CPM blame each other for the killings.

Kannur, the politically volatile district, has alone witnessed 96 political killings since January 1995, as per records. Out of these killings, 42 were victims affiliated to the BJP-RSS and 40 were from the CPM.

