RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala, Amit Shah slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan

An RSS worker, who was an accused in the murder of a CPM worker, was hacked to death in the temple town of Guruvayur on Sunday, allegedly by a gang led by the CPM worker’s brother.

The BJP alleged that the CPM was behind the murder of Vadakketharakath Anandan (28), hailing from Nenmeni near Guruvayur. The party has called a hartal in Guruvayur and Manlur Assembly segments Monday to protest the killing.

Police said Anandan was the second accused in the murder of CPM worker Kunnamkorath Fasil (21), who was killed four years ago in a fight over wall writing.

No one has been arrested yet for the RSS worker’s murder.

“We have identified that the three-member gang that killed Anandan was led by Fasil’s brother Faisal. More than political, the incident looks like a brother’s revenge,” said a police source.

Police sources said Anandan was on a bike with his friend Vishnu when a car hit the two-wheeler from behind and the two fell off. Three persons then got out of the car and hacked Anandan. The killers abandoned the car at the spot and escaped in another vehicle, they said. Anandan was rushed to hospital where he succumbed. Vishnu, who sustained minor injuries, is in hospital.

Anandan, who was a truck driver, had been in judicial custody for nearly six months after he was arrested in connection with Fasil’s murder. For the past three-and-a-half months, he had been out on bail. The trial in the Fasil murder case is pending in court.

State BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the incident showed that the CPM was reluctant to abandon the culture of political killings. “Despite the recent surge in protests against political killings, the CPM is not ready to end the murderous politics. It shows that terrorists have taken control of the leadership of the CPM. Despite repeated incidents of killing of BJP/RSS workers, we have been maintaining utmost restraint. The heinous crime of the CPM is a challenge to democratic society. The CPM has now joined hands with jihadis.’’

Secretary of CPM’s Thrissur district unit, K Radakrishnan, said his party had no role in the murder. “I have spoken to the local leaders and learnt that neither the party, nor our workers, were involved in the killing. Let the police probe and find the culprits.’’

Amit Shah slams CM

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah lashed out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the killing of an RSS worker in Guruvayur. “The continuous violence by CPM workers & the protection to such political killings is now before the nation. CM Pinarayi must explain what his govt is doing to curb criminal elements in his rank,” Shah tweeted. PTI

