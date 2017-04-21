RSS worker files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, charges to be framed in July

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

A magisterial court here today decided to frame charges against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed against him by an RSS worker on July 28. The framing of charges by a court in a case paves the way for start of the trial of those accused in that case. Rahul did not appear in the court today and his lawyer filed an application for exemption for him from the appearance. The Congress leader was busy with political assignments, the lawyer said.

Granting Rahul exemption from appearance for today’s hearing, the court posted the case for framing of charges on July 28. Local RSS worker Rajesh Kunte has filed the defamation case against Congress vice president over the latter’s speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014 in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

During the rally, Rahul had allegedly said that “The RSS people killed (Mahatma) Gandhi.” The court had granted bail to Rahul in the case last November. Rahul had said earlier that he won’t apologise for his statement, as demanded by the complainant.

