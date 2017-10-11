RSS worker attacked, bombs hurled at BJP office in Kerala district

Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan leads the Jana Raksha Yatra in Kannur. File Photo Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan leads the Jana Raksha Yatra in Kannur. File Photo

A 36-year-old RSS activist was injured in an attack, while bombs were hurled at a BJP party office in separate incidents in Kannur district of Kerala, police said on Wednesday.

The activist K M Suresh, an auto driver, was attacked by some unidentified persons at Thalassery on Tuesday evening and is in a critical condition. A case has been registered against unknown assailants and police said they suspect it to be a fallout of political rivalry. Police had recovered some swords, knives and iron rods near the BJP district committee office on Tuesday.

In another incident, bombs were hurled at the BJP party office at Patyam around 12.30 am on Wednesday but no one was injured and only some furniture was damaged. Police said a case had been registered following a complaint by BJP area committee president K Ajeesh.

The incidents come two days after a hartal was observed at Panur on October 9 by CPI(M) to protest against the crude bomb attack on its workers allegedly by RSS men. As many as 14 persons, including four police personnel, were injured in the attack on Sunday during a procession taken out by CPI(M) activists at Kaivellikal.

The BJP had launched its ‘Jana Raksha Yatra’ on October 3 from Kannur to highlight the Left’s atrocities in the state. BJP president Amit Shah had slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that maximum killings of BJP and RSS workers had taken place in the latter’s home district of Kannur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App