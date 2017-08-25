RSS worker accused in murder of convert hacked to death

A local RSS worker, who was an accused in the murder of a Muslim convert, was hacked to death at Tirur in Malappuram district on Thursday. Police identified him as K Bipin, 25, an RSS worker at Trippangod near Tirur. Bipin was the second accused in the murder of Anil Kumar, alias Faisal, at Kodinji in November last year. A convert, Faisal was killed allegedly by an RSS group when he tried to bring his other family members into the Muslim fold.

According to the police, Bipin, a coconut tree climber by profession, was attacked at 7 am at B P Angadi, near Tirur, when he was on his way to work. A bike-borne gang of three chased him and hacked him. Bipin was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. Prohibitory orders were clamped in Tirur region, which was tense following the murder. A police contingent was deployed in the area.

Bipin had been released on bail in the Faisal murder case on April 28. Earlier this month, another accused in the Faisal murder case, T Lijeesh (27) survived an attempt on his life. A gang had tried to knock him down with a car. Faisal worked as a driver in Saudi Arabia. He was killed on November 19 while he was on his way to a railway station to receive his in-laws. He was to fly to Saudi Arabia the next day. Sixteen people, including local RSS leaders, were arrested in connection with the murder. The arrested included Faisal’s brother-in-law.



The prime accused in the case was Madathil Naraynan, 47, RSS sahakaryavahak in Tirur taluk. Narayanan was accused in the murder of another Muslim convert in 1998. The Supreme Court acquitted him in that case last July.

Following Faisal’s death, his mother, two sisters and their children converted to Islam. His wife and two children had converted before his death.

