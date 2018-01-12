RSS wing opposes govt’s move to ease FDI rules

(Representational) (Representational)

The economic wing of the RSS, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), has opposed the BJP government’s decision to relax FDI norms to allow 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail trading and the move to increase foreign investment in Air India.

“Swadeshi Jagaran Manch firmly believes that easing the norms for FDI in SBRT (Single Brand Retail Trading) would go against the best interest of the country,” said a press note released by SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan.

“Swadeshi Jagaran Manch cautions the government to desist from such decisions. Swadeshi Jagaran Manch calls upon the people to resist these decisions,” the organisation said in the press release.

The government on Wednesday permitted foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent in debt-ridden Air India and eased norms for investment in single brand retail, construction and power exchanges.

“More worrisome is the decision to set off the condition of mandatory sourcing requirement of 30 per cent of purchases from India, for five years after the opening of the first store by the foreign company,” Mahajan said.

According to the SJM, a move like this would make the foreign firms more free to procure products from anywhere in the world. “This would go against the interests of domestic manufacturing and discourage future investment in manufacturing in India, and would therefore go against the government’s policy of encouraging ‘Make in India’,” the statement said.

The SJM also expressed its “deep displeasure” over the Union Cabinet’s decision to allow 49 per cent foreign investment in Air India. “Appreciating the fact that Air India finances are in the deep trouble, allowing 49% foreign investment is not the best of the solutions for ending the troubles,” the press release said.

The outfit said the government needed to inquire into Air India’s state of affairs and causes of its poor condition. “There is a huge amount of Air India resources lying idle, which could be monetised to take it out of the blues,” the SJM said.

